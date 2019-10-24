Here’s what to expect as work on Arundel Tidal Defences Scheme set to begin

Long-awaited works to improve flood defences and prevent erosion in Arundel are set to begin.

Construction on the £4.7million Arundel Tidal Defences Scheme will get started in November.

SEE MORE: £4million scheme to fix broken Arundel river wall announced after MP steps in

The project will involve improving the most vulnerable sections of river defences on both sides of the River Arun, better protecting 130 properties from flooding and up to 30 homes from river erosion.

It will also see a section of privately owned river wall at River Road, which collapsed in January 2016, finally repaired.

Several homes flooded when the wall collapsed, including the home of Johnny Boylan and Belinda Pickering who started a campaign to get it fixed.

The River Road Action Group has welcomed the news that the works will be carried out. Former chairman Kim Parkes previously said it had been ‘a long haul to reach this point’.

The Environment Agency said the project, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020, will require some alternative traffic routes, parking restrictions and river closures to be put in place.

There is also likely to be some noise during the construction work.

Some of the work at Arundel will need to be carried out from the River Arun using boats and barges, meaning river use will be restricted while this phase of construction is taking place, the spokesman said.

Funding has been raised from a combination of government grant, local authority contributions, a grant from the Southern Regional Flood and Coastal Committee and funds raised locally from residents.

Gordon Wilson from the Environment Agency said: “It has taken a lot of work by our project team, and with our partners and the community, but I am delighted that we are now in a position to start construction on this important scheme.

“I would like to thank all those who have helped enable the project to proceed, particularly in overcoming the significant funding and engineering challenges.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the local MP, Nick Herbert.”

Mr Herbert previously wrote to the then Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, asking him to intervene on the issue – read more here.

