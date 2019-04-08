Here's the latest on the Chichester tip fire

Almost one week after the 'hellish inferno' that burned through a Chichester tip, the fire service continues to make the area safe and put out the fire.

Read more: Chichester tip fire: Council's safety message to residents / Fire crews remain at Chichester tip fire

The fire was discovered around 9pm on Tuesday (April 2) at a tip in Stane Street, Westhampnett, and was expected to burn for days with West Sussex Fire and Rescue bringing in fire crews from as far as Hampshire to help tackle the blaze.

Read more: Tip management company reveals likely cause of large Chichester fire / Watch dramatic aerial drone video footage of the Chichester tip fire

Director of energy, waste and environment, Steve Read said that the waste was being picked up, still on fire, and dropped into a pit area. He said: "It's being liberally doused with water, cooled down and moved around by the piece of equipment you can see behind me.

Read more: 'Hellish inferno': Westhampnett fire witnesses on what they saw / See dramatic pictures of Chichester tip fire

"Then it's moved into another area to further cool down and for monitoring because there is a risk that it will reignite."

Video footage on West Sussex Fire and Rescue's Twitter feed shows a digger bringing fiery waste out of the building before being hosed down by fire crews.

Read more: How the fire at Chichester tip unfolded – and what’s happening now / Chichester tip 'closed for next few days at least' after fire

The message with the tweet reads: "We are making good progress on the fie at the Household Waste Recycling Site at Westhampnett with crews from @Hants_fire and will continue to tackle the burning waste today. Please keep doors and windows closed while work continues."