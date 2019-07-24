Here is what you can recycle in West Sussex and why we need to do more

West Sussex is missing out on a massive 22,000 tonnes of recycling a year.

That’s the result of a recent study carried out by the West Sussex Waste Partnership which found that just over 14 per cent of the general rubbish collected from homes in the county could have been recycled.

West Sussex is missing out on 22,000 tonnes of recycling a year

To highlight the issue a video has been produced to show the mountain of recycling which is being missed and the amount of money that could be saved if this material was being placed in the right bin and recycled.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for environment, said: “By recycling materials correctly, a staggering £2.5million could be saved for vital West Sussex public services.

“Waste disposal is expensive and it is far more effective to send materials for sorting and then on for recycling, than it is to dispose of rubbish.

“There are huge costs associated with waste disposal. By recycling more we can all help to reduce our impact on the environment and the cost which falls to West Sussex taxpayers.”

There is a lot of confusion about what can and can't be recycled

The study found the common items that were being missed were:

Plastic pots, tubs, and trays (including black plastic)

Card (corrugated and non-corrugated)

Newspapers, magazines and other recyclable paper

Glass bottles and jars

Deborah added: “West Sussex residents are already doing a good job, but as our film explains, there is more to be done.

“Items such as plastic bottles and containers, glass bottles, tin foil, and magazines and newspapers are unfortunately still being thrown away, instead of being recycled.

“We’re asking people to ‘Think Before You Throw’ and take a moment to sort your recycling.”

You can watch the video and find out more about the campaign at www.thinkbeforeyouthrow.co.uk

Recycling should be:

CLEAN - free from food and drink leftovers - a quick rinse will do.

DRY - keep your recycling bin lid shut – soggy paper and cardboard can’t be recycled and can clog up machinery when sorted.

LOOSE – not tied up in plastic bags.

Items you CAN recycle:

Paper and card - Junk mail; cereal and egg boxes; newspapers and magazines; wrapping paper (if scrunchable); catalogues and directories

Foil - Clean takeaway containers; foil trays; tin foil

Glass bottles and jars - Wine bottles; beer bottles; perfume bottles; jam jars; sauce jars

Metal cans and aerosols - Food cans; drink cans; pet food cans; empty aerosols; biscuit and sweet tins

Cartons - Fruit juice cartons; custard cartons; soup cartons; milk cartons

Plastic bottles and containers - Milk/drinks bottles; bathroom/laundry bottles and tubs; moulded plastic packaging; food, fruit and ready meal pots, tubs and trays; plastic container lids.

Items you CANNOT recycle:

•Shredded paper

•Paper towels

•Tissues

•Pet food pouches

•Food pouches

•Crisp packets

•Pyrex©

•Drinking glasses and crockery

Cables

•Batteries

•Electrical items

Plastic bags and film

•Plastic bottle tops (smaller than a jam jar lid)

•Plant pots and seed trays

•Polystyrene

Find out more about what can and can’t be recycled at www.recycleforwestsussex.org/home-recycling