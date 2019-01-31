'Help save our threatened village church bells'

A village church is asking for residents’ help to fight for a community amenity ‘under threat’.

St Richard’s Church in Aldwick is asking members of the public to do what they can to raise money for the church after the ladder into the bell tower was deemed unsafe for use.

Churchwarden Mike Broad, 63, who lives in Nelson Road, said the bell tower was a part of the village’s heritage.

He said: “We have had it for 80 years when the church was first built.

“It is important for special occasions such as Armistice Day, the Queen’s Jubilee, and for us Christians it’s a way of telling people there is a worship going on.”

A post on the church’s Facebook page said it is an ‘important part in the life of our community’ for many years with its position ‘within the heart’ of Aldwick.

Working with the church architect and the local diocese, the church has found a solution to the issue, which is a bespoke fitting spiral staircase.

Part of the post states: “Whilst the Aldwick Parochial Church Council have been very supportive of the Bell Tower and ringers and are funding most of this project, we are looking to raise financial support from the local businesses and residential community.”

It added that, with the ladder out of action, there was a ‘very real’ possibility of the church not being able to ring the bells in the future, which the church believes to be a loss, not just to its heritage, but ‘to the current village environment’.

Members of the public have been encouraged to raise money through quiz nights, skittles nights, barn dances or a sponsor-a-step.

Mike Broad added: “We are trying to raise around £4,500 to £5,000 for additional work.

“We are going to be running a quiz night for people to sponsor.”

Anyone looking to get involved in raising money for the church can contact Mike Broad on 07713 507079 or mike@mikebroad.com