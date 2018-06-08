Helicopter crashes at Goodwood Aerodrome

Emergency services are attending a helicopter crash at Goodwood Aerodrome in Chichester, police confirmed.

Officers were called at 3.40pm today (Friday, June 8) after a helicopter crashed into the ground, police said.

Two people were believed to be on board. Both have been taken to hospital for assessment but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, said police.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Police confirmed the incident was at a separate location to the racing fixture taking place at Goodwood Racecourse this evening.