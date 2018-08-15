Heavy rain to return - Sussex weather in next 24 hours

Heavy rain is set to return to Sussex tomorrow afternoon as cloud sweeps in the from the west.

The Met Office says that sunny spells will continue across the county for the rest of today leaving a mainly clear night.

However, temperatures are only likely to drop to around 16/17degC.

Tomorrow (Thursday August 16) morning will be cloudy and it’s expected only to warm up a degree or two.

During the afternoon heavy rain will sweep across the county.

It is expected to hit West Sussex by around lunchtime with the east a few hours later as the wind is due to drop.

Pollen count and UV levels will be low.

Sunrise - 5.47am; sunset - 8.22pm.