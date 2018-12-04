Heavy rain but milder conditions - your Sussex weather forecast

Outbreaks of heavy rain are forecast for most of tomorrow - but it will feel warmer than today.

The Met Office says that West and East Sussex will be generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards during the evening.

Wet weather. Photo: Shutterstock

These will be mainly light but perhaps with a few heavier bursts later in the night.

It will be chilly at first, around 4degC, but with temperatures rising later on.

Tomorrow (Wednesday December 5) will be overcast and misty with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain.

There will also be brisk southerly winds, locally strong on coasts.

It will feel warmer than today day, with very mild temperatures and a maximum temperature of 13degC.

The current forecast for the rest of the week is showery and increasingly blustery.

By Monday remperatures are likely to have dropped to a more seasonal normal of around 7degC.