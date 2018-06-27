West Sussex health advice as hot weather continues

Residents in West Sussex are being advised to take precautions as heatwave conditions are expected to continue for a number of days, according to Met Office forecasts.

Highs of 29degC are expected to be the norm in the South-East this week, and West Sussex County Council is reminding people to take extra care.

Heat can have a severe impact on health, and during hot spells vulnerable groups, such as older people, and those with underlying medical conditions, can feel the effects of the heat more.

West Sussex Cabinet Member for Adults and Health Amanda Jupp said: “While many of us enjoy the heat at this time of year, high temperatures can be dangerous, especially for older people, young children, those with serious illnesses, and others who may be particularly vulnerable.

“During this period, please make sure you keep well hydrated with plenty of cool drinks, keep safe in the sun, use sun cream, wear a hat and look for shade if you feel you need to cool down.

“I would also encourage you to look out for anyone who may need help maintaining their health and wellbeing, or anyone struggling to cope with the heat.”

Some tips on how to cope in the hot weather are:

• avoid getting too hot in the first place – keep windows closed if it is cooler inside, close curtains or blinds. Open windows again when it starts to get cooler outside and temperatures drop but be mindful of security

• check your home’s thermostat or thermometer to see how hot your home is getting

• have plenty of cold drinks and avoid alcohol

• have regular cool baths and showers

• avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day (11am to 3pm), stay in the shade and avoid strenuous activity

• wear appropriate cool, light clothing and a hat

• when going outside, make sure you and your family use sun cream at all times to protect your skin

Anyone worried about their health during hot weather or a heatwave, especially if taking medication, feeling unwell or having any unusual symptoms such as weakness, feeling faint, headache, muscle cramps, feeling sick, heavy sweating and intense thirst, should contact their doctor, speak to a pharmacist, call NHS 111, or visit the website at https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/

Alternatively get a neighbour or friend to help you get help.

For more information about hot weather and health visit http://www.westsussex.gov.uk/living/emergency_services/preparing_and_dealing_with/severe_weather/heatwave.aspx