Volunteers with their friend at the Village Friends Christmas lunch. Picture: Meg Brackley

Village Friends Christmas lunch for volunteers and clients in Six Villages area

There was a lovely festive atmosphere at this year’s Village Friends Christmas lunch, with volunteers in the Six Villages area and the clients they support gathering at Barnham Community Hall last Tuesday.

Guests were entertained with carol singing from Barnham Community Pre-school and everybody took part in a quiz after the meal. Meg Brackley, chairman, thanked everyone for their support, especially COOK in Chichester, which contributed to the cost of the lunch through its Community Kitchen.

