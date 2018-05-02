VIDEO: Chichester singer-songwriter Tom Odell sends support to Moonlight Walkers

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is pulling out all the stops for the 10th anniversary of its famous Moonlight Walk in the hopes of attracting 1,000 walkers.

The hospice hopes that participants, who will be taking part in the walk on the night of May 5, will help raise a record-breaking £100,000 for vital specialist end of life care for local people.

Spacemen limbering up for the Man on the Moon spectacle at this years special 10th anniversary Moonlight Walk in aid of St Wilfrids Hospice on Saturday, May 5 round Chichester (ks180202-1)

Chichester born singer-songwriter Tom Odell has released a video message in support of those taking part in the Moonlight Walk.

Spacemen from its whacky late night ‘Man on the Moon’ station have been out and about on the streets of Chichester this week promoting the walk along with cabaret and circus performers who will entertain walkers along the five and 10 mile routes on Saturday, May 5.

Walkers can expect spectacles and surprises around the 5 mile and 10 mile Moonlight Walk routes including three ‘Celebration Stations’.

This is set to include a A ‘Moonlight Serenade’ Station, featuring top singer Amy Fuller, a ‘Starlight Walk’ Station along Broyle Road, and a ‘Man on the Moon’ Station.

Alison Moorey, St Wilfrid’s Hospice CEO, said: “It will literally be ‘out of this world’ this year as we thank everyone locally for supporting the Moonlight Walk over the years.

“Light shows and music at the Westgate Centre from 9pm will kick off things and there will be entertainment for walkers through the night.

“Caberet stars from ‘All that Malarkey’ will perform a ‘Moonight Serenade’ and there will be a ‘Starlight Walk’ along Broyle Road with luminous jugglers and roller skaters.

“For those determined 10 milers – and for other guests – we have a special treat in store with our Moon-landing films and voyagers into outer space at the Friary Lane/Council Offices car park from 11pm.”

“The Moonlight Walk is always amazing – the atmosphere is always a mix of being moving and joyous as people walk to remember their loved ones but also celebrate their memory.

“It will be extra special for our 10th anniversary and we hope lots of people will register on the night – it will be open from 8.30pm with a 10pm start.”

Those who are interested can register on the night itself from 8.30pm onwards at the Westgate Leisure Centre.

Entry costs £16, and all participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, water bottle, torch and a snack breakfast.

A longer report with names will appear in the Observer next week.