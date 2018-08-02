Two care homes in Yapton and East Preston run by same provider ‘require improvement’

A care provider director for homes in Yapton and East Preston with ‘requires improvement’ inspection ratings has said he would let his loved ones live there.

Warmere Court in Downview Way, Yapton, and The Martlets in Fairlands, East Preston, were both run by national provider Shaw Healthcare and both told by the Care Quality Comission they needed to improve in reports published on July 18.

In the January 29 visit to The Martlets, inspectors found there was ‘mixed feedback about the leadership and management of the home’ and ‘staff morale was low’.

Liam Scanlon, director of governance and compliance at Shaw Healthcare, said they were ‘disappointed’ by the report.

He added: “We have found it difficult to recruit and retain employees at the service, but significant improvements have been made; a new manager has been appointed who is excited about developing the service, team leader training has been ramped up, two new activity coordinators have joined who’ve made a real impact and there has been a recruitment drive.”

Warmere Court has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the CQC for the third consecutive time.

The report stated ‘there were concerns with regards to the maintenance of records’ and ‘mixed feedback with regards to staffing levels’.

However, it was rated ‘good’ when it came to care and responsiveness. Mr Scanlon said: “Warmere Court is a great service and one in which I would be happy for my loved ones to reside.

He said they had been using their own ‘internal measures’ to monitor their progress, and added: “We have contested the inspection outcome with corroborated evidence that contradicts the findings of the CQC’s report and we hope that they will consider these facts and amend their report accordingly.”