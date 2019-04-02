Therapist to the stars plans walk and talk across Sussex to raise awareness of mental health

Therapist Steve McKeown wants people to join him for a chat as he steps out on a mental health walk across Sussex.

The aim is to encourage people to walk and talk, to help them deal with their problems.

Steve is a psychoanalyst and hypnotherapist from Littlehampton who has helped a list of international celebrities. He also runs The McKeown Clinic in Salvington Road, Worthing.

He will be walking from Eastbourne to Southampton and will be joined by sports commentator John Gooden, Harman International vice-president Chris Smith and former mental health sufferers Phil Burman and Sarah Brown.

Steve said: “Our primary aim is to help remove the stigma associated with mental health and talking about it. Nobody should ever feel alone and isolated.

“We feel that fundraising for YoungMinds is best place start. Young people are our future and by educating them now it will help prevent further heart ache and loss.”

During the 90-mile trek, Steve and his team will be inviting celebrities and others to walk and talk about their own mental health issues. They will be providing therapy and support along the way, making it available for those who need it most and for as far as their feet will take them.

The walk will start in Eastbourne on Friday at 9am and end in Southampton on Monday between 4pm and 5pm. The route plan includes Brighton Pier at 9am on Saturday, Littlehampton Pier at 9am on Sunday and McDonald’s in Havant on Monday at 9am. People who want counselling along the way can contact Steve in advance or join the team on the walk.

Steve said: “Please help us raise the necessary money for our future generations to free them of the stigma that is causing so much pain and loss.”

The target is to raise £10,000 and help hundreds of people deal with their problems along the way.