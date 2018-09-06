The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride spectacle comes to West Sussex

Dapper motorcyclists will cause a spectacle as they ride across West Sussex for the Movember Foundation.

Expect the finest tweed and dinner jackets for this unique piece of ‘theatre’ that was founded in Australia and is now known worldwide.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride raises money for Prostate Cancer Research and men’s mental health issues.

Neil Westoby, one of the co-ordinators, said: “This year, more than 240 riders will take part in the West Sussex ride on Sunday, September 30.

“The riders dress dapper and create a wonderfully colourful and fun experience for spectators to enjoy.”

The ride will start at Shoreham Airport around 9.30am, call in at East Beach Café in Littlehampton and Butlin’s in Bognor Regis, and finish at the Northgate car park in Chichester around three hours later.

Greeting them at the end will be a band and members of the Movember Foundation.

Neil added: “To date this year we have already raised more than £16,000 on our ride. The global target is six million dollars.

“We would love the good folk of Sussex to come and see our stately and dapper procession along the south coast.”

The ride for men and women takes place in more than 650 cities across 95 countries on the same day, raising awareness of the one million men who lose their lives annually from suicide and prostate cancer.

If you ride a vintage or classic styled motorcycle and wish to take part, or to make a donation to the cause, visit www.gentlemansride.com

