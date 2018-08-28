Teenager to cycle 25 miles 11 weeks after leg surgery

A Felpham teenager has exceeded her fundraising target for Southampton Hospital Charity.

Ellie Pett, who is 15 years old, has already raised more than £800 for the hospital with a sponsored bike ride after having surgery on her legs only 11 weeks prior.

Ellie before the cycle / ks180420

The original target for the Just Giving page began at £100, but Ellie increased it when donations came flooding in.

Ellie's mum Jane said: "Ellie wants to give something back and say thank you to the team there because she had an operation on both of her legs in June and she just wants to say thank you and give some money back to them."

Staff at Southampton Children's hospital operated on Ellie's legs to allow her to walk easier and with less pain.

Some of Ellie's friends helped with the running of the cake sale and Ellie's boyfriend took part in the bike ride with her.

The cycle route took Ellie and her boyfriend from her house in Felpham up to Littlehampton and back towards Chichester covering a total distance of 27.9 miles - nearly four miles over her target.

Jane added: "I think it's completely fantastic. She is really focused and positive on doing this.

"It is really lovely to see them all getting involved and doing something good."

Ellie said she was 'really happy' she had exceeded the fundraising target on her just giving page.

She said: "I've been doing a few small bike rides but I'm mainly just going for it."

At the end of September they will be holding a tombola event after Ellie went out seeking donations from various companies.

For more information on the fundraiser, visit: /www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elliepettg3

READ MORE:

Retro video games event in Bognor to raise cash for charity

Bognor woman says ‘sick person’ cut her cat’s whiskers

Chichester charity working to ‘return a full childhood’ to Rohingya refugees



Read more at: https://www.bognor.co.uk/news/chichester-charity-working-to-return-a-full-childhood-to-rohingya-refugees-1-8613929