Sister praises ‘Forrest Gump’ brother after 30 charity runs

A brother has just completed a month-long fundraiser in support of his sister, who suffers from a rare autoimmune disease.

Dean Chant from Bognor ran 10 kilometres every day of April to raise money for Lupus UK.

His sister, Hannah May, suffers from the condition and says he is her own ‘Forrest Gump’.

Dean, who has a three-year-old son, said: “The runs were hard at first, but knowing what my sister goes through on a daily basis helped me get on with them.

“She struggles every day just to do the most normal things so the least I could do was something like this to raise awareness.

“After nine or 10 runs it started to become a routine and something I enjoyed.

“I went out at around 6am each morning and the other people out running or walking dogs along Bognor seafront mostly give you a smile or say hi, it felt like being part of some nice early morning club.

“Now that I’ve finished I found that I actually missed running this morning. My feet and legs have taken a bashing and ached for the month so they are quite thankful I think!”

His sister Hannah is really grateful for his efforts. She added: “The support has been immense. Dean has done amazing and is our very own Forrest Gump!”