Pharmacy opening times over Christmas and New Year

NHS England have given details of pharamcies open of the holiday period
NHS England has supplied the list of West Sussex pharmacies that will open over the Christmas and New Year period.

A spokesman said: “While some pharmacies are directed by NHS England to open on Christmas Day, others may be open voluntarily on bank holidays over the Christmas/New Year period, so patients are advised to double check by phone if a pharmacy is open before going there.”

Christmas Day (Monday December 25)

l Superdrug Pharmacy, 35-37 Swan Walk, Horsham, RH12 1HQ, tel 01403 253567: open 3pm-5pm

l Corden Pharmacy, Spiro Close, Pulborough, RH20 1FG, tel 01798 872480: open 11am-1pm

l Boots the Chemists, Unit 5, Arrivals South Terminal, Gatwick Airport, RH6 0NN, tel 01293 579451: open 6am-6pm

l Hopkins Pharmacy, 29 Station Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 9DE, tel 01444 233277: open 10.30am-2.30pm

l Jordans Pharmacy, 15 The Parade, Pagham, PO21 4TW, tel 01243 264211: open 11am-1pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Westhampnett Road, Chichester, PO19 7YR, tel 01243 775721: open 11am-1pm

l Crawley Chemist, 1st Floor, 14 Haslett Avenue West, Crawley, RH10 1HS, tel 01293 522160: open 10.30am-2.30pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Brooklands Way, East Grinstead, RH19 1DD, tel 01342 302295: open 3pm-5pm

l Kamsons Pharmacy, 4 Station Parade, East Preston, BN16 3AE, 01903 783965: open 3pm-5pm

l Witterings Pharmacy, Witterings Medical Centre, Cakeham Road, East Wittering, PO20 8BH, tel 01243 672441: open 10.30am-2.30pm

l Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Holmbush Centre, Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham by Sea, BN43 6TD, tel 0345 6779618: open 3pm-5pm

l Boots the Chemists, Lyons Farm Retail Park, Worthing, BN14 9LA, tel 01903 205834: open 10.30am-2.30pm

Boxing Day (Tuesday December 26)

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), 7 Worthing Road, Horsham, RH12 1SQ, tel 01403 254430: open 10am-4pm

l Your Local Boots Pharmacy, Unit 2, Lintot Square, Southwater, RH13 9LA, tel 01403 730496: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, Unit 5, Arrivals South Terminal, Gatwick Airport, RH6 0NN, tel 01293 579451: open 5am-9pm

l Boots the Chemists, 2/4 Market Place, The Martlets, Burgess Hill, RH15 9NP, tel 01444 233101: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 49/51 South Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4LQ, tel 01444 440034: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Bannister Way, Haywards Heath, RH16 1DG, tel 01444 415839: open 9am-5pm

l Asda Store Pharmacy, Littlehampton Road, Ferring, Worthing, BN12 6PN, tel 01903 540100: open 9am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, 47 London Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1PQ, tel 01243 821044: open 8.30am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, PO22 9NH, tel 01243 222204: open 9am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, 10-12 North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LE, tel 01243 819012: open 9am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Westhampnett Road, Chichester, PO19 7YR, tel 01243 775721: open 9am-5pm

l Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, PO19 3JT, tel 0345 6779149: open 9am-6pm

l Asda Instore Pharmacy, Pegler Way, Crawley, RH11 7AH, tel 01293 663410: open 9am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, Unit 2C County Oak Retail Park, London Road, Crawley, RH11 7XN, tel 01293 544420: open 9am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley, RH10 1FX, tel 01293 527158: open 9am-6pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Crawley Avenue, West Green, Crawley, RH10 8NF, tel 01293 551805: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 40-46 London Road, East Grinstead, RH19 1AB, tel 01342 323405: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Brooklands Way, East Grinstead, RH19 1DD, tel 01342 302295: open 9am-5pm

l Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 4 Kingfisher Parade, East Wittering, PO20 8BJ, tel 01243 672145: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 27-29 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AH, tel 01903 752117: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, North Street, Midhurst, GU29 9DJ, tel 01730 812074: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 6-7 Churchill Parade, Rustington, BN16 3DJ, tel 01903 786856: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), New Road, Rustington, BN16 3RT, tel 01903 641820: open 9am-5pm

l Boots the Chemists, 40-44 High Street, Shoreham by Sea, BN43 5DA, tel 01273 453067: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, Lyons Farm Retail Park, Worthing, BN14 9LA, tel 01903 205834: open 9am-5.30pm

l Boots the Chemists, 48-52 Montague Street, Worthing, BN11 3HE, tel 01903 207106: open 8am-6pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Downlands Business Park, Worthing, BN14 9LA, tel 01903 821528: open 9am-6pm

New Year’s Day (Monday January 1)

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), 7 Worthing Road, Horsham, RH12 1SQ, tel 01403 254430: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, Unit 5, Arrivals South Terminal, Gatwick Airport, RH6 0NN, tel 01293 579451: open 5am-9pm

l Boots the Chemists, 49/51 South Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4LQ, tel 01444 440034: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Bannister Way, Haywards Heath, RH16 1DG, tel 01444 415839: open 9am-5pm

l Asda Store Pharmacy, Littlehampton Road, Ferring, Worthing, BN12 6PN, tel 01903 540100: open 10am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, 47 London Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1PQ, tel 01243 821044: open 9am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, PO22 9NH, tel 01243 222204: open 9am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, 10-12 North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LE, tel 01243 819012: open 9am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Westhampnett Road, Chichester, PO19 7YR, tel 01243 775721: open 10am-4pm

l Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, PO19 3JT, tel 0345 6779149: open 9am-6pm

l Asda Instore Pharmacy, Pegler Way, Crawley, RH11 7AH, tel 01293 663410: open 10am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, Unit 2C County Oak Retail Park, London Road, Crawley, RH11 7XN, tel 01293 544420: open 11am-5pm

l Boots the Chemists, County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley, RH10 1FX, tel 01293 527158: open 10am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Crawley Avenue, West Green, Crawley, RH10 8NF, tel 01293 551805: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 40-46 London Road, East Grinstead, RH19 1AB, tel 01342 323405: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Brooklands Way, East Grinstead, RH19 1DD, tel 01342 302295: open 9am-5pm

l Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 4 Kingfisher Parade, East Wittering, PO20 8BJ, tel 01243 672145: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, North Street, Midhurst, GU29 9DJ, tel 01730 812074: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 6-7 Churchill Parade, Rustington, BN16 3DJ, tel 01903 786856: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), New Road, Rustington, BN16 3RT, tel 01903 641820: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, Lyons Farm Retail Park, Worthing, BN14 9LA, tel 01903 205834: open 10am-5pm

l Boots the Chemists, 48-52 Montague Street, Worthing, BN11 3HE, tel 01903 207106: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Downlands Business Park, Worthing, BN14 9LA, tel 01903 821528: open 9am-6pm