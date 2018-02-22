New dementia hub is starting to take shape

Exciting progress is being made at the new Dementia Support Hub in Tangmere which will serve people across the county.

The new hub build project is now in its 13th week and the Dementia Support charity has been busy trying to reach the £1.7million fundraising target for the renovation works at the former Virgin Vie offices.

Sally Tabbner, Dementia Support chief executive officer, said: “It has been incredible to see the hub transform from a vision into a reality.

“The team has worked hard on the fundraising appeal and seeing the hub take shape over the last few months, with the end goal in sight, is very rewarding.

“The hub will be unique in that it will have complete dementia services under one roof. We cannot wait to open our doors in the spring and provide much-needed support for people living with dementia.”

The new hub will have coloured zones. The colours are taken from the Dementia Support logo and the charity’s values – blue (empowering), purple (quality), pink (valuing), orange (passion) and green (adaptability), and each zone will be a functioning area of the hub, including the café, therapy rooms or activity rooms.

Week 12 of the building work saw the colours going on the walls, and doors and cupboards being installed.

The hub will also be designed to be dementia friendly with accessibility, a safe environment, and confidential rooms to discuss health, treatment and individual concerns.

Once open the hub will offer a care wayfinding service so people can access up-to-date information, support and advice; a memory assessment service with emotional support at an individual level; a ‘smart zone’ in green with ‘innovative dementia technology’ and equipment demonstrating what can be set up in the home to promote independence; a community café and sensory garden.

Social activities and a range of drop-in sessions will be available as well as day care services, health and wellbeing, training and education facilities and consultation rooms.

Ascia Construction is completing the building work and started in November 2017. Dementia Support is working in partnership with voluntary and charitable organisations, the NHS, West Sussex County Council and other statutory organisations.

For more information about the charity or to make a donation, visit www.dementia-support.org.uk or call 01243 888691.