Map allows you to keep tabs on flu hotspots in Sussex

A map showing flu hotspots across Sussex has been revealed.

The interactive map shows the areas with the worst outbreaks of the illness, according to users who upload reports themselves.

Updated every three minutes, the map shows all types of the flu bug, including the potentially deadly Aussie flu strain which has arrived in the UK.

The map indicates a gradient of no reports (blue) to ‘very high reports’ (red) of all types of flu as reported by users.

The data from the FluSurvey map is utilised by scientists at Public Health England and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

How does your area compare?

You can zoom in on your area by clicking here.

Currently, Chichester and Bognor Regis are in the red, while the rest of Sussex has a low level of reports, although the county is surrounded by areas with high levels in Hampshire, Kent and Surrey.

Public health officials have warned people who are eligible for a free flu vaccine to get it ‘without delay’.

People should recover from normal flu within a week or so, although some symptoms like a cough can last longer.

If you are still ill after seven days, it is a possible indication of a more serious sickness.