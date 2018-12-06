Love Your Hospital launches Christmas gift appeal for patients at St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands hospitals

Love Your Hospital, the NHS charity for St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands, has launched a gift appeal to help bring festive joy to patients this Christmas.

People are being asked to donate money online to enable the charity to provide presents for Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust patients spending Christmas Day away from home.

Patient Jack Shorter, 14, with play therapist Kerry Brunnen and staff nurse Jess Amirpashaie at Worthing Hospital

A donation of £10 could provide a sensory toy for a child, £15 could buy an iTunes voucher for a teenage patient and £20 could provide a toiletry and slipper gift set for an elderly patient.

Hayley Edwards, play assistant on the children’s ward at Worthing Hospital, said: “Christmas is such a special time for families and it’s hard to see children having to spend the day in hospital away from loved ones. A gift on Christmas day can help to bring a little festive cheer to young patients in our care during this time.”

In addition, gift donations can be delivered to Santa’s sleigh, which sits in the Penguin Foyer at the hospital. Those wanting to support the appeal should get in touch with the charity for guidance on the most-needed gifts.

Frances Usher-Smith, clinical matron, said: “Many of our older patients are also living with a dementia and a visit to hospital can be a challenging experience. A donation to our Christmas Gift Appeal will help us to buy presents and make Christmas for these patients more pleasant.”

Love Your Hospital is also asking companies to get involved by holding a festive fashion day for staff to help raise funds on Wednesday, December 19.

Amanda Tucker, head of the charity, said: “Every year, we’re humbled by the support of the local community and really hope everyone will get behind our mission to give patients staying in hospital over the festive period the gift of happiness this Christmas.

“We also encourage all to take part in our festive fashion day, too. It’s a really fun way to come together and support our local hospitals at this very special time of year.”

To donate to the Love Your Hospital Christmas Gift Appeal visit www.loveyourhospital.org/tinseltime

To contact the charity, call 0800 028 4890 or email hello@loveyourhospital.org for more details about the Christmas Gift Appeal 2018.

