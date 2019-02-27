Fire at clinical waste disposal unit in Wick still being investigated

The fire service is investigating a fire at a clinical waste disposal unit in Wick.

On Sunday, firefighters were called to the building in Fort Road, Wick, at 7.31am after reports that a shredder was on fire on the ground floor.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire in Fort Road, Wick

Two fire engines were sent from Littlehampton initially, and two more were called from East Preston and Arundel as back up.

Two firefighters with breathing apparatuses and hose reels were used to put out the fire.

Crews left the scene at 8.45am and the cause is still being investigated, a spokesman said.