Co-op donation funds Braille newsletter

Services for people in the Bognor Regis area with sight problems have been given a boost from the Co-operative Community Fund.

Daniel Hibbs, manager of Co-op Nyetimber Lane, was delighted to present a cheque for £1,787 to 4Sight Vision Support trustee Maureen Jenkins and volunteer Margaret Russell.

Maureen said: “These donations will help towards the purchase of a new embosser, a machine that transcribes documents and texts into Braille, which will help us to provide Braille versions of our newsletter to our members, enabling them to read articles and information for themselves and retain their independence.”

The Braille newsletter service will help visually-impaired people in Bognor Regis and neighbouring areas.

The money was raised by Co-op members over the last few months via the use of their points cards. They system allows for one per cent of purchases on Co-op items to be set aside for local charities.

Maureen added: “The scheme is important because it enables local people to nominate and vote for which charities they want to support and help through their donations.

“4Sight Vision Support would like to thank the Co-op and their customers for their continued support and contributions that can help support those living with sight loss.”

Mr Hibbs said the Co-op was always happy and willing to support local charities.

He added: “In addition to this, a further £225 was raised by money collected in the boxes at the checkouts, as 4Sight Vision Support is the store’s chosen local charity.”

The charity provides services for blind and visually impaired people, their carers and supporters across the county. Visit www.4sight.org.uk for more information.