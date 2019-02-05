Chichester and Bognor’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients
Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS in March 2018 about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.
Among the GP Patient Survey question categories was ‘Experience of making an appointment’ and these are how the Chichester and Bognor surgeries fared, according to the NHS website. All photos of surgeries courtesy Google Street Maps.
Tangmere Medical Centre, Malcolm Road, Tangmere. Chichester. 86.2% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. 91.4% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good
Middleton Medical Centre, Elmer Road, Middleton-On-Sea, Bognor Regis. 85.6% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. 92.3% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good
West Meads Surgery, The Precinct, West Meads, Bognor Regis. 85.2% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. 93.7% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good
Maywood Health Care Centre, Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis. 83.3% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. 89.1% of patients felt that their overall experience was good or very good