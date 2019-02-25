Calls to repeat Village Friends Book Swap after successful evening

A book swap evening proved the perfect way to bring people together and help raise awareness of Village Friends.

There was a good turnout at Walberton Baptist Church hall on Thursday and it proved such a success, the Village Friends have been asked to repeat it later in the year.

Patsy Pitkin giving a tear-jerking speech about Village Friends

Meg Brackley, chairman, said: “It was interesting and a lovely evening. Lots of people from the village attended, as did lots of our volunteers and a couple of our elderly village friends.

“Patsy Pitkin gave a tear-jerking speech about how Village Friends has helped her.”

The event coincided with the launch day for Rosie Howard’s new novel, A Vintage Year, and the author went along to give a short talk, sign books and answer questions from the audience.

Meg said: “We raised £150 for Village Friends, awareness of our small charity in the Six Villages area and had a fun community event. Many people asked if I could hold another one in the near future, so I’m sure we will.”

Village Friends is a good neighbour scheme for Barnham, Westergate, Eastergate, Walberton, Fontwell and Yapton. Telephone 07925217843 for more information.

