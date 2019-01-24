Big Pedal School Challenge aims to help health and environment

Families in the South of England are being invited to take up the Big Pedal 2019 – the UK’s largest cycling, walking and scooting challenge for schools.

This year’s competition is backed by Angellica Bell, the British television and radio presenter and cycling advocate, who took on the ‘Tour de Celeb’ in 2016 where she found her love for cycling.

Organised by the walking and cycling charity Sustrans, the competition will run from Monday 25 March to Friday 5 April and will encourage young people from across the UK to travel by bike, foot or scooter to and from school.

During the 10 days, participating primary and secondary schools will compete with one another to make the most journeys by bike, foot or scooter.

To coincide with this year’s event, dozens of schools across the UK, will for the first time, be closing the road outside the school gates to motor vehicles. This is to limit the volume of traffic and help reduce air pollution, while creating an environment in which cycling and walking is safe, convenient and enjoyable.

Angellica Bell, who is backing the campaign, said: “I’m delighted to be supporting this year’s Big Pedal. It’s a fantastic way to encourage more children to cycle, walk or scoot – doing wonders for their health and the environment around them.

James Cleeton, England South Director at Sustrans, said: “The Big Pedal may only run for two weeks but can leave a lasting effect on the way children travel to school by showing parents what’s possible and how easy it can be to leave the car at home for a few extra journeys a week.

For more visit www.bigpedal.org.uk