Ambulance service names new chairman

A new interim chairman has been named at the Sussex ambulance trust.

Deputy chairman Graham Colbert has stepped up to take over from Richard Foster, who has had to step down from the role due to health reasons.

Mr Colbert will serve as interim chairman until a substantive appointment is made by the council of governors, the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said.

Mr Colbert is chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Genomics England, a company set up by the Department of Health to carry out a programme of 100,000 whole genome sequences.

He has extensive experience in growing businesses in both developed and emerging markets and he is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the trust said.

SECAmb chief executive Daren Mochrie said: “I’d like to thank Graham for agreeing to serve as our interim chairman.

“Having served as a non-executive director since 2012 and as our deputy chairman, he has the skills and experience required as we continue our period of improvement.”

Mr Colbert said: “I’d like to thank Richard Foster for his hard work over the last 12 months and wish him all the very best for his upcoming surgery. “I look forward to further supporting SECAmb as the council of governors complete the process of making a substantive appointment.”