Havant & South Downs College students celebrate ‘high flying’ A level results

Former Chichester students were among the many Havant & South Downs College teenagers celebrating their A level results today.

A college spokesman said students across both campuses achieved ‘high-flying’ results, with an overall pass rate of 98.5% and 51% of students securing the top A* to B or equivalent grades.

Tom Scott (left) has been offered a place at University of Sheffield, where he will be studying biology. Picture: Duncan Shepherd SUS-180816-154348001

Former Ormiston Six Villages Academy student Tom Scott was amongst the students celebrating their success, and he achieved three A*’s in biology chemistry and mathematics.

He said: “My experience has been fantastic. The staff have been brilliant and always did the absolute most they could do to help.

“The campus has all the facilities and resources needed to get the grades I did.”

Tom has been offered a place at University of Sheffield, where he will be studying biology.

Edd Goddard (centre left) achieved A* in history and law and a B in physics, while Benedict Robinson (right) achieved a remarkable three A's in maths, history and psychology.Picture: Duncan Shepherd SUS-180816-154358001

Sam Callaghan, a former Bishop Luffa student, was also celebrating after finding out his unexpected results of A*, B, B in politics, history and classics, securing his place at the University of Sussex where he will be studying history with politics.

He said: “My results are completely different to what I thought I was going to get!

“My lecturers were amazing, and the learning support team are the driving force behind what helped me get these results.”

Similarly, a fellow previous student of Bishop Luffa, Edd Goddard, said how the college helped him exceed his targets by a ‘considerable margin’.

Sam Callaghan was also celebrating after finding out his unexpected results of A*, B, B in politics, history and classics, securing his place at the University of Sussex where he will be studying history with politics. Picture: Duncan Shepherd SUS-180816-154408001

Edd achieved A* in history and law and a B in physics, earning him a place at the University of Bristol to study law.

Benedict Robinson, who achieved a remarkable three A’s in maths, history and psychology, earning him a place at the University of Leeds to study Criminology and Criminal Justice, said: “I got my grades!

“I had a good experience, I’m glad I came here instead of attending a normal sixth form.

“The teachers really care and I had a good two years.”

