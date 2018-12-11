Harry Potter magic arrives at Gatwick Airport

The magic of Harry Potter has arrived at Gawick Airport’s North Terminal.

As fans across the UK are enjoying the release of Warner Bros Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the new 614 sq ft The Harry Potter Shop™ offers a selection of items from across the Wizarding World.

From gifts to clothing, souvenirs to collectibles, Gatwick’s latest addition will offer a unique experience for the airport’s global passenger mix.

Over 46 million passengers travel through Gatwick each year, with the airport offering connections to over 220 destinations, including more than 60 long-haul routes.

Among the winter gifts that can be purchased are Harry Potter Christmas jumpers and a winter accessories set including hat, scarf and gloves.

Wizarding World fans can even bag a personalised Hogwarts acceptance letter, mystery flying Snitch or – the ultimate must-have for any aspiring wizard or witch - their favourite character’s wand.

Jonathan Sands of The Harry Potter Shop™ said: “We are so proud to open the newest of our official Harry Potter Shops at Gatwick Airport’s North Terminal. Our aim is to create a unique shopping experience, offering the best of what the Wizarding World has to offer.”

Rachel Bulford, Head of Retail, London Gatwick said: “I am thrilled to welcome such a popular and iconic brand to Gatwick. The Harry Potter Shop™ is a fantastic addition to the retailers at Gatwick as we continue to focus on providing great choice and value for our passengers through our mix of shops and restaurants.”