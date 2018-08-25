Harmony Hive CIC awarded grant for music classes

Harmony Hive CIC has been awarded an Arun Wellbeing and Health Partnership Small Grants Fund 2018.

Bognor based Harmony Hive, together with Edward Bryant, submitted an application requesting £1,000 in order to provide the three new reception classes starting in September with one term’s worth of Bumble Beats music and movement classes in order to help the youngsters adjust to ‘big’ school, expand their attention span and help their concentration levels.

Harmony Hive’s resident musician Inna Erskine said: “I’ve voluntarily been offering a short session with one reception class through the summer term just gone, and the results have been really positive and noticeable! Classes will start in September and hopefully get these little ones’ learning career’s off to a flying start.”

In addition, as of September, along with the classes in Bognor at the Regis School of Music in Sudley Road on a Monday morning, Inna is now also opening a Bumble Beats classes in Chichester on a Wednesday afternoon at FitJoy, at the Chichester Football Club House.