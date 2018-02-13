Hardy souls ready for chilly Littlehampton Leap for Tyler

A man who is joining our ‘Leap for Tyler’ is not just going the extra mile, he’s going 17 extra miles.

The Littlehampton Leap takes place on Sunday, and Observer, Gazette and Spirit FM staff will be among those jumping into a very cold river Arun.

Bognor Tone Zone runner David Paige, from Littlehampton, is also running 17 miles before jumping

Some of the money raised is going to our joint Together for Tyler appeal to help inspirational Tyler Murphy.

Joining us and Tyler’s mum Jan in green fancy dress will be David Paige, a Bognor Tone Zone runner from Littlehampton.

David is currently training for the Brighton Marathon and plans to run 17 miles before taking the plunge.

David said: “I was touched by Tyler’s story at my friends Sophie and Lee’s wedding.

“Everyone is entitled to their own independence which is what Jan is trying to achieve for Tyler.

“He is a great guy and does great things for children in hospital (through his charity Tyler’s Trust).”

We are now around just £5,000 away from our new £50,000 fundraising target.

Tyler has a brain tumour which has left him with lasting health problems.

He currently sleeps in a makeshift bed in the lounge, but this money will see a bedroom and wetroom added to his Barnham home.

Anyone is able to just turn up on Sunday for the leap.

Registration is at 11am ready to jump from 12pm.

The event started more than 30 years ago and since the late ‘80s has been held every year.

Organiser Gary Moore said: “It’s looking good and all coming together.

“As far as numbers go, we never know until the day.

“We usually have about 30 people jumping but with the promotion you have been doing with Spirit FM we’re hoping for a few more.”

Fancy dress and wetsuits are optional, just £10 of sponsorship money is needed to jump and Gary thanked the Arun View pub for its continued support.

Please note rising costs of the build has seen our fundraising target rise from £30,000 to £50,000.