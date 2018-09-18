Hardware store temporarily closed due to ‘urgent’ work

The Bognor Regis branch of Robert Dyas is temporarily closed due to ‘urgent remedial work’.

The store, on London Road, has been shut since Saturday, September 15.

Asked about the closure, a spokesperson for the hardware retailer said: “We’re sorry we’re temporarily closed, but the Robert Dyas team needed to have some urgent remedial work completed on the building which is sadly beyond our control.

“We miss being open and serving the people of Bognor, so will be back trading as soon as possible.”

The date of when the store will re-open for trading and what type of work is being carried out has yet to be confirmed.