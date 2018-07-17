Happy visitors at North Mundham and District Gala and Flower Show

North Mundham and District Gala and Flower Show welcomed hundreds of happy visitors to the Playing Field on sunny Saturday.

Committee member Heather Sullivan said: “Saturday was a date firmly placed in the diaries of the residents of North Mundham and beyond, not for anything of a sporting nature though, but because it was the annual North Mundham and District Gala and Flower Show. What a show it was for its 126th year!

Sky Thomas, nine with her award winning air raid shelter.

“Vistors were ready to enjoy the huge range of attractions taking place during the afternoon. With everything from a Dog Show to a crockery smash, jazz and marching bands, vintage vehicles, children’s fun and stalls with bargains to be had, there was most certainly something for everyone. There was even a traditional Gala Princess along with two Princess who were all from North Mundham Primary School.

“One of the most popular features on Gala Day is our Marquee. The event team have been preparing the site for several days but it is something quite special to see the entries start to arrive and be carefully staged by their exhibitors early on Gala Day whilst everything is still cool and tranquil, some hoping for a cup or even just a place. Judging is a very serious business with entries assessed and compared, looked at from every angle and finally, decisions made. One of my favourite moments is listening to visitors commenting on the Judges’ decisions and whether or not they agree with them!”

“With our Gala relying on volunteers to make it such a huge success, it is wonderful that so many people are happy to join us and help both on and before the day. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to give so much money to the wide range of local causes who are always so thankful and put it to great use”.

Next year’s gala will take place on Saturday, July 13, at 2pm.

Show manager Celia O'Shea with her first prize winning entry.

Heather said: “Don’t forget to keep an eye on our web page for details of what can be entered and when. We’re so pleased to see more families supporting their children in entering and with free entries for children and silver cups to be won - why not make it a family event and give it a try in 2019?”

The busy plant stall.