Goodwood company features in new extreme sports guide

A Goodwood company has made the shortlist for the top extreme sports in the UK.

GoPro in partnership with Currys PC World have created a map of the UK that highlights the most extreme sports the country has to offer.

And Ultimate High, based at Goodwood Aerodrome, is the only experience listed for Sussex.

The company provides hands-on high adrenaline flying experiences with once-in-a–lifetime aerobatic flight days for individuals, groups and corporate events.

Flying experiences range from ‘Fly with a fighter pilot’ to ‘Ultimate Aerobatics’ and ‘Utter Nutter Flight.