Goodwood air crash: Investigations continue after two left dead

Emergency services were called to the north of Goodwood Airfield at about 4.38pm following a tragic light aircraft crash.

Two men, a 65-year-old from Balls Cross and 58-year-old from Gosport, sadly died in the crash.

Picture by Eddie Mitchell

“Joint Fire Control mobilised a crew from Chichester Fire Station along with the service’s Technical Rescue Unit to the scene.

“Officers from Sussex Police and the air ambulance were also in attendance. Members of the public were urged to avoid the area to allow emergency service staff to work safely.

“Our crews booked away from the scene at 5.29pm.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has now confirmed it is investigating the incident.

A spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau said: "Our team of inspectors remain on site in #Goodwood and are continuing to investigate a fatal accident involving a light aircraft which crashed shortly after takeoff."

They went on to explain their investigation process, adding: "Our inspectors are from four main disciplines: operations, engineering, recorded data and human factors.

"For a field investigation, typically we send a small team of inspectors (at least two) selected from these disciplines to the accident site or to the location of the aircraft following a serious incident.

"Engineering support staff typically attend accident sites to provide guidance on hazards and to recover aircraft wreckage.