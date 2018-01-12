Going the extra mile for charity

Bognor man Curtis Poole is to run the London Marathon on April 22 in order to raise funds for mental health charity, Mind.

With a target for donations of £2,000 and a goal race time of just 3 hours 45 minutes, Curtis, 22, has set himself an ambitious challenge for the 2018 London Marathon.

Running in order to raise money for the national mental health charity, Mind, Curtis is dedicating his time to help fund their magnificent work after the organisation provided much needed support for a close relative of the Poole’s.

Mind provides support in a wide array of different methods and styles to some half a million people across England and Wales. With one in four of us reportedly experiencing some form of mental health troubles every year, the charity is not only necessary, but also crucial to the health of Britons today.

Curtis said: “It wasn’t until a close family member went through some unimaginable times that I finally realised just how serious mental health can be.

“I feel that running this race will not only help raise funds and awareness for the charity, but also will help those directly affected by mental health to speak up and seek the help that they might need.”

“To achieve my ambitious targets, I’m putting myself on a strict three-month program of intensive training, slowly increasing the miles.”

“By the date of the race, I’ll have been in training for about six months. I’ve also taken on the challenge of ‘Veganuary’ with my girlfriend, to help focus my diet and get the best nutrition for my body ahead of the enduring and demanding couple of months ahead of me.

“I’ll be doing eight-till-late cycles at Nuffield Health Club in Chichester, with bake sales along the side to help raise funds. I’ll also be putting together a charity walk in March, so watch this space!”

Click here to donate to Curtis’ funds.

Click here to find out more about Mind.