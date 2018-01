A blaze at a home near Pagham last night left a garage almost completely destroyed.

Firefighters were called to the house in Downlands Close just after 6pm.

They used breathing masks and hose reels to control the flames, spending two hours at the property.

Fortunately nobody was injured in the blaze, according to the fire service.

However the attached garage was 90 per cent destroyed by fire, and the house was also damaged.

The fire was started accidentally, the fire service confirmed.