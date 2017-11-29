GALLERY: Santa and his Antlers

Russells garden and lifestyle store in Birdham has been a great supporter of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust for many years.

This year’s fundraiser, Santa and his Antlers, was particularly special and raised more than £2,500.

Santa's helpers at Russells for the charity fundraising event. Pictures: Sophie Sitwell Photography

In the true spirit of Christmas, several businesses contributed to the event and other companies lent a hand on the day.

Di Levantine, co-founder and co-chairman of the trust, said: “Richard and Lesley and their team have worked incredible hard to make this event so amazing for the children.

“This fundraiser makes a huge difference to the lives of local children who have a life-threatening or terminal illness by providing vital funds for nursing support in their homes.

“They are also creating wonderful memories for families who are able to capture that magical moment when their child sees Santa and his beautiful reindeers.

“We are so grateful to everyone for all their support. Russells help the trust throughout the year too. They have a dedicated space where people can donate pre-loved furniture for the centre to sell, with all profits coming directly to the charity.

“It is super that so many families came to support Santa and his Antlers and to think of others during this festive time.”