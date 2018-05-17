Gallery: Haunted buildings and places in Sussex

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, the topic has been a source of interest and discussion for hundreds of years.

And Sussex has more than its fair share of ‘haunted’ houses and even roads.

There are even websites devoted to trips visiting historic homes, houses and even prisons for a ghostly experience.

Plus there are TV programmes that seem to revel in scaring celebrities.

We’ve pulled together a gallery of some of the most ‘haunted’ Sussex places.

There’s also the railway station at Moulsecoomb which is said to be frequented by ‘hell hounds’ that pant and growl in the shdows late at night.

However, the most scary station is supposed to be many miles away in Carlisle.

Unsuspecting travellers have reported a headless man, a veiled woman and the ghost of a little boy.

No surprise that the National Trust, with its host of historic buildings, has plenty of ghost stories.

Ham House in Surrey is a good example.

Cold spots, the sound of footsteps and an inexplicable scent of roses have been reported at the property.

Glimpses of mysterious characters all around this place has won it the reputation of being one of the trust’s most haunted places.