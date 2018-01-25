GALLERY: Friends have waist-length hair cut for charity

Six months after growing her hair to waist length for her wedding, Rebecca Krum decided it was time for a change.

Then she found out about Little Princess Trust and decided to put her hair to good use, to be used for wigs for children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Rebecca, who works in Worthing for the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, roped in her best friend Charlotte Farmery and they raised nearly £500 between them, as well as donating about a foot of hair each.

Rebecca, from Chichester, asked Stuart Jones at Jones & Co in Littlehampton to do the haircut and he agreed to donate a full cut and finish for the 28-year-old friends.

Rebecca said: “The salon raised £75 as well. My mum lived in Littlehampton for about ten years and has been going to Stuart for some time, so she suggested asking him.”

Charlotte, who works at Littlehampton Day Nursery, has lived with Rebecca’s mum, Jill Parris, for four years and they have recently moved to Slindon.

Charlotte’s hair was slightly longer than Rebecca’s before the haircut.

She said: “I thought ‘why not?’. The nursery has been really good – the nursery made a donation and the parents have given as well.”

Rebecca was married to Ben Krum in July and had her hair styled for the wedding by Charlotte at Jones & Co.

She said: “I had hair down to my waist because I wanted it long for the wedding. I knew what hairstyle I wanted, so I grew it for a very long time.

“In the new year, I said I wanted a change. Then I saw a post on Facebook for the Little Princess Trust about a woman having her hair cut and I thought, no point going through the change and just having my hair cut, who not make some money for charity at the same time.

“As soon as I had the idea in my mind, I just thought I am going to go for it.

“In between, we also had some news from two of our best friends that their children, both boys, are dealing with cancer and going through chemotherapy. It is a tremendous thing for children who lose their hair. Archie is 11 now so he understands more, and the Little Princess Trust don’t just do wigs for girls, it is for boys as well. It is amazing how they do it all. They sent us a certificate and a thank you email and said they made 1,200 wigs last year.

“I think everybody wanting to go through a big change in hairstyle needs to donate their hair. No child should ever have to face what they are going through, as a side effect losing their hair can be a huge traumatic experience. Therefore by donating our own hair we feel that we can try and be that ray of sunshine in someone’s cloud.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rebecca-krum to make a donation.