Funshine Days start in Bognor

A series of free activity days for children started in Bognor this week.

Bognor Regis Town Council’s Funshine Days started on Tuesday with rides on offer with donkeys from Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary. Yesterday (Wednesday, August 1) company Poi Passion was on hand to offer a circus skills and slackline workshop.

Events officer Kirsten Fitzpatrick said Tuesday was ‘a nice steady day’ and that 70 donkey rides were given in the first session and the afternoon session proved much busier.

She added: “The Funshine Days are something that have always proven to be popular due to the fact they are free to attend. They are weather dependent which has affected us in recent years but weather is on our side for 2018.”

Now in its sixth year, the Funshine Days series will run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until August 16 on the promenade from 11am to 3pm.

A third week of the Funshine Days was announced after the town council revealed its roller rink/roller disco event planned for August 2 was cancelled.