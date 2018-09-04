Funeral to be held for unidentified woman found dead near Birling Gap

A funeral is to be held for an unidentified woman whose body was found at a cove near Birling Gap.

She was described as middle aged with shoulder-length reddish brown hair. An inquest in June could not ascertain who she was or how she died.

The woman’s body was recovered by Coastguard and Lifeboat teams after being seen at the shore near the fourth Seven Sister on July 4, 2017.

According to the authorities, no family has come forward to identify her.

Her funeral is to be held on Tuesday, September 25, at Hailsham Cemetary, at 1pm.

All are welcome to attend. And anyone who wishes to send flowers can forward them to Haine and Son, of Polegate.

