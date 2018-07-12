Fundraising plea launched after vandals target Bognor van

An urgent appeal has been launched by a Bognor Regis support shop after its van was targeted by vandals.

Taking to Facebook to tell supporters of the news, owner Danny Dawes wrote: “They got under the bonnet and pulled out some wires, messed about with the headlights and wrapped copious amounts of tin foil around all sorts of bits and pieces which played havoc with the way she runs.”

Parker's owners Victoria and Eden

Despite the best efforts of volunteers the van later lost brakes, steering and all power while on a main road, prompting a call to Parker’s Vehicle Services for advice.

However the team, based at Arun Business Park, decided to go a step further, offering their own van so Danny and the team could carry on its vital work delivering and collecting items in the community – a move Danny said they are ‘deeply grateful’ for.

He said: “It is heart warming to see local business showing they are a true part of the community, especially as the funds at GFR currently sit at £51.58.”

Parker’s owners, Felpham couple Eden Owens and Victoria Hilditch, said they were grateful to have been able to assist

Eden said: “We really believe it is important to put back. We are a young family business and it is important that our son grows up seeing his parents help others.

“All the grandaders do so much for our local communities so it is important for us to come together as a community to help where and when we can.”

However, it has transpired the damage is worse than first feared and the van has now been transported away for specialist diagnosis, leaving the grandaders to launch a fundraiser appeal to help.

Bruce Dixon has loaned a vehicle until Friday morning but longer term assistance is needed.

“We are asking for help... (and I apologise for asking those that we should be helping but this is a time of need for us),” said Danny.

The fundraising drive has a target of £500 and donations can be made in person at the West Street shop, or using PayPal: grandadsfrontroom@yahoo.co.uk or NatWest Bank 74241524 60-03-08.

For more information see facebook.com/grandads.frontroom/

Anyone who has information about the vandalism can report online or call 101, use reference number 47180101307.