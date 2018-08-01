Fundraising pair present cheque for £1,400 to Tuesday club

Crossroads Care’s Tuesday Club has received a cheque for £1,409.27, following a BBQ, raffle and auction event held to raise funds for the group by Vicki and Andy Beale.

The pair, who have worked hard to secure donations from many local businesses, presented the cheque to club coordinator Deirdre Black and operations manager, Lisa French on Tuesday, July 24.

Vicki’s mother has attended the Tuesday Club since December 2017, and loves her time there.

Funds raised will go towards a Christmas meal, activities and other services for the club.

A gift of aftershave was given to carer support worker Simon Goodwin and flowers were presented to Deirdre Black and carer support workers, Anne Lacey and Kim Rackstraw, thanking them for their help at the club.

The Tuesday Club is held at Holy Cross Church Hall, Bognor Regis on Tuesdays between 11.30am and 4.30pm.