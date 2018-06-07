Fundraising dog show makes an exciting return

The Annual Companion Dog Show, hosted by the Bognor Regis and District Dog Training Club is back and ready to raise funds for a charity who makes a difference.

On Sunday, June 17, the popular dog show which is sponsored by THW Landscape Construction, will be held at the North Bersted Community Centre in Bognor Regis.

Further to the announcement in last week’s Observer, it can be reported that the proceeds from this year’s show will be donated to the Search Dogs Sussex Charity, based at Aldingbourne. They supply nationally qualified search dogs teams to support the police in looking for missing persons, providing an emergency on call service 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

The show doors will open at 1pm with entries being taken from a starting time of 11.30 am. Classes will be held for the categories of Breed, Obedience and Novelty, with the Kennel Club Good citizen Bronze award also being held.

This year will see for the first time a “have-a-go” flyball and agility. Dogs who enter must be 12 months old at a minimum. Call outs by Search Dogs Sussex Charity are exclusive through the police call out coordinator who is able to be contacted by the police and other Lowland Search teams who require additional dog teams any time of the day and night.

Search Dogs Sussex is a member of the national umbrella organisation of Lowland Rescue, who assess all dogs and handlers at quarterly held national assessments prior to them becoming operational.

Dogs and handlers are re-assessed every two years ensuring all teams maintain the required national operational standards. The registered charity rely solely on donations and sponsorship to keep the team operational. Admission to the show is free as is car parking with many stalls and various refreshments available all day.

For further details, visit www.bognordogclub.org.uk.