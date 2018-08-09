Fundraiser for Bognor Birdman is cancelled

An event to raise funds for Bognor Birdman 2019 will not go ahead.

Funday Sunday, which was due to run on the promenade and around the pier this Sunday (August 12), has been cancelled.

In a statement to the Observer, the organising committee said: “Work has already started on sponsorship for International Bognor Birdman 2019 and we have been concentrating all our efforts on this.

“Funday Sunday August 12, which we only had a very short time to organise, has suffered as a consequence and for this year only will not take place. However, our International Bognor Birdman 2019 with the new ideas of including the whole town as well as the fantastic flying from the end of the pier is beginning to take shape.”

In June, the committee announced that this year’s Birdman event had been cancelled and that future events would take place every other year.