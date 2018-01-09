French midfielder joins Rocks - but will striker search bear fruit?

Bognor have boosted their midfield ranks - and are trying to do the same to the forward line.

Richard Gilot, a 21-year-old from Rouen in France, has today signed at Nyewood Lane. The midfield player has impressed in recent training sessions and the club have now obtained international clearance for him.

Having graduated through the youth system with Le Havre, Gilot transferred to US Quevilly-Rouen, who play in the second tier of French football. Last season he played for their under-23 side, who play in the 5th tier.

A club spokesman added: "Bienvenue Richard!"

It's also reported the Rocks have made a seven-day approach for AFC Totton goal ace Craig Feeney - although he has turned down other approaches from National League South clubs and is reportedly happy to stay put.

Bognor have had a season-long search for a goalscorer. Any new signings made this week will be pushing to make their debut in the big FA Trophy tie with Leyton Orient on Saturday.

