Four injured in pier fairground ride incident

Emergency services have been called to the end of Brighton Palace Pier this afternoon (April 8) after four people were injured in an incident involving a fairground ride.

Sussex Police, the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are all at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Police and other emergency services are attending Brighton Palace Pier after a fairground ride was reported to have failed at about 3pm on Monday.

"Initial indications are that four people have sustained injuries that are not thought to be serious at this time.

"There are currently no further details."

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We are attending an incident at the end of the pier.

"We were called at 3.06pm. We're assisting SECAmb."

SECAmb has also been contacted for a statement.