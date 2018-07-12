Four-day Goodwood Festival of Speed gets underway

Goodwood is all revved up as the four-day Festival of Speed gets underway today and celebrates its 25th anniversary .

Over the four days you can expect the annual Bonhams Summer Sale, displays from the Red Arrows, a Eurofighter Typhoon and even a Boeing 747. You can explore the awe-inspiring FOS Future Lab, and timed cars will make their first assault on the Hillclimb.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 central feature. Picture: Paul Melbert

There will be off-road action at the Forest Rally Stage and gravity defying stunts in the Goodwood Action Sports Arena.

On Saturday the Michelin Supercar Run turns on the stopwatch as cars from over 20 manufacturers battle against each other to see.

Sunday culminates in the prize giving ceremony where The Duke of Richmond awards his much-coveted prizes and medals.

A special edition Ford Mustang GT paying tribute to US fighter pilots who served in the RAF during World War II will debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018, presented by Mastercard. The one-of-a-kind Mustang GT takes inspiration from the RAF Eagle Squadrons that flew over the fields of Goodwood nearly 80 years ago. World champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr will pilot the 700bhp Mustang GT up hillclimb.

The FoS Future Lab will also be open again this year, focusing on space exploration, autonomous transport, robotics and personal flight. Visitors will be able to view displays and demonstrations, interact with some of the technology for themselves and learn more about these exciting innovations.

Among the famous faces appearing over the weekend will be Formula One stars Jenson Button, Mika Hakkinen, Sir Jackie Stewart, Valtteri Bottas, Emerson Fittipaldi and Stoffel Vandoorne.

The much-loved Central Feature sculpture celebrates Porsche and stands impressively in front of Goodwood House and at 52m high, towers above the entire event.

Traffic diversion measures will be in place during the festival with the A285 New Road to Redvins Road, Boxgrove closed for access/egress of event traffic for the event. Multi-way signals will be used off peak. Pook Lane will also be closed.

Limited tickets for the Festival of Speed still remain and are can be purchased at Goodwood.com or by calling the Goodwood ticket office on 01243 755055.

