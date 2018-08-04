Forensic science fun for Felpham students at workshop

A group of Year Nine students from Felpham Community College enjoyed an interactive forensic science workshop, sponsored by the Royal Society of Chemistry and run through STEM Sussex.

Within the CSI themed workshop, the Year Nine science students participated in a number of different chemistry based activities including finger printing, hair follicle and soil analysis, ink chromatography and blood spatter analysis.

STEM Sussex, in conjunction with the University of Brighton, works in partnership with business and schools to enthuse scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians of the future.

Gill Woodman, careers co-ordinator, said: “The workshop is designed to introduce career paths relating to chemistry to enthuse students to exciting work they could be doing if they choose to progress with the sciences. I think the students were genuinely impressed with the work they carried out today and what can be achieved with specialised equipment and education. We may have helped identify some keen scientists of the future!”

Joe Baldwin, Year Nine student commented: “The blood spatter analysis was really interesting, we looked at how you can determine how an accident or murder happens by the positioning of the blood. The soil analysis was also really good as we could match up different soils to different places. And finally, the hair follicle testing was excellent as well, as everyone’s hair is unique, just like finger prints!”