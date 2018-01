Despite plenty of rain over the weekend, Fontwell Park's Sunday afternoon card has survived.

The going is heavy but there will be 40-odd runners across seven races, with the first race at 1.10pm and the last at 4.10pm.

Here's some tips from sports editor Steve Bone:

1.10 Lisp, 1.40 Native Robin, 2.10 Fourth Act, 2.40 Colmers Hill, 3.10 Melrose Boy, 3.40 Atlantic Roller, 4.10 The Flying Sofa.

Good luck if you're going.