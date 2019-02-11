Fly-tipping in Climping: 'What's the matter with these people?'

A fly-tipping incident on Climping beach has sparked anger on social media.

A tweet from @Yapton_News reads: "Absolutely no regard for the local area, wildlife and people who love and enjoy Climping. If this is still here early next week, does anybody fancy mucking in to help clear it away? Work commitments mean I can't this weekend."

Picture courtesy of @Yapton_News

Read more here: Appeal issued after Arundel fly-tipping / 270 tyres dumped in Arundel in major fly-tipping incident

@ClimpingCottage responded saying: "What's the matter with these people? We'll take a look at the cameras, clear it up and drop it back on their doorstep! Council, can you help with the clear up?"

Reports of fly-tipping incidents in the Arun district have more than doubled in the last six years, having increased 140 per cent between 2013 and 2017. Read more here: Arun has had its worst summer for fly-tipping in six years

Four industrial sized fly-tips were deposited across Chichester and Arun at the end of last year, according to Sussex Police. Read more here: Police appeal after piles of waste are dumped in Chichester and Arun districts



